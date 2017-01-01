Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Coach Kenny Smith directs girl participants in two areas of the gym while Richyanna Grant, 7, dribbles past at Miller South gym as part of a Ladies First program on Wednesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenny Smith coaches 26 girls about basketball and life skills at Miller South as part of a Ladies First program on Wednesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenny Smith coaches Shaniyah Cherry, 11, on her inside move to the basket in the gym at Miller South as part of a Ladies First program on Wednesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenny Smith coaches defense in the gym at Miller South as part of a Ladies First program on Wednesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenny Smith coaches 26 girls during a evening practice in the gym at Miller South as part of a Ladies First program on Wednesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenny Smith was a raw, unpolished basketball player when he walked into the gym at the Ed Davis Center two decades ago. Ultimately, he fine-tuned his game at Buchtel High School before landing a college scholarship.