Former CIA Director John Brennan is reflected in a table as he prepares to testify on CapitolHill in Washington, Tuesday before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Former CIA Director John Brennan, right, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
In this photo taken Feb. 10, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Attorneys for Flynn say that a daily "escalating public frenzy against him" and the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel has created a legally dangerous environment for him to cooperate with a Senate investigation. That's according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press sent Monday by Flynn's legal team to the Senate Intelligence committee. It lays out the case for Flynn, the former national security adviser, to invoke his right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)