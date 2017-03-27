Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A demolished residential cottage on the grounds of the former Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital in the village of Lakemore. The cottages are currently in the process of being demolished with the main hospital to follow. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A demolished residential cottage on the grounds of the former Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital in the village of Lakemore. The cottages are currently in the process of being demolished with the main hospital to follow. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A demolished residential cottage on the grounds of the former Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital in the village of Lakemore Monday. The cottages are currently in the process of being demolished with the main hospital to follow. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
This residential cottage will soon be demolished on the grounds of the former Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital in the village of Lakemore. The cottages are currently in the process of being demolished with the main hospital to follow. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jon Holland deputy director of physical plants of Summit County talks about the progress of the demolition of buildings on the grounds of the former Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital as he stands in front of one of the demolished residential cottages. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A demolished residential cottage on the grounds of the former Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital in the village of Lakemore Monday, March 27, 2017 in Springfield Township, Ohio. The cottages are currently in the process of being demolished with the main hospital to follow. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Craig Stanley, the director of administrative services for the Summit County talks about the progress of the demolition of buildings on the grounds of the former Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital as he stands in front of the hospital building in the village of Lakemore Monday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A demolished residential cottage on the grounds of the former Edwin Shaw Rehabilitation Hospital in the village of Lakemore. The cottages are currently in the process of being demolished with the main hospital to follow. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)