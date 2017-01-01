Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (left) hugs Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli after giving Napoli a 2016 American League championship ring before a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Indians, Monday in Cleveland. Napoli played on the 2016 Indians team. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli (left) is doused by Elvis Andrus (rear) and Rougned Odor (right) after their 10-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in a game June 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Napoli hit two home runs in the 10-4 Rangers win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli (front) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off of Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo in the first inning of a game, in June 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)