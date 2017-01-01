Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State cornerback Najee Murray (left) knocks a pass away from Akron wide receiver Jerome Lane in the third quarter of a game, Nov. 27, 2015 at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. Murray was called for pass interference on the play. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron quarterback Tra'Von Chapman is taken down by Kent's Najee Murray during the first quarter of a game, Oct. 1, 2016 at Dix Stadium in Kent. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)