The Akron Racers professional softball team runs drills at the beginning of practice at Firestone Stadium. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Kent State University standout Maddy Grimm throws during a practice of the Akron Racers professional softball team at Firestone Stadium. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Racers catcher Griffin Joiner carries buckets of softball to home plate for batting practice at Firestone Stadium Monday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Kent State University standout Maddy Grimm fields the ball at third base during a practice of the Akron Racers professional softball team at Firestone Stadium. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Taylor Schlopy an outfielder for the Akron Racers, runs to catch a ball during a practice of the Akron Racers at Firestone Stadium. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Kent State University standout Maddy Grimm hits the ball during batting practice of the Akron Racers professional softball team at Firestone Stadium. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)