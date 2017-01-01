Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Poet Rita Dove gets a hug from pianist Lara Downes during Downes concert entitled America Again at the Akron Summit County Public Library auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016 in Akron, Ohio.The concert was presented by Te Lippman School an Tuesday Musical. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Poet Rita Dove listens to pianist Lara Downes play Over the Rainbow during her concert entitled America Again at the Akron Summit County Public Library auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016 in Akron, Ohio.The concert was presented by Te Lippman School an Tuesday Musical. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Poet Rita Dove reads a poem that inspired pianist Lara Downes during her concert entitled America Again at the Akron Summit County Public Library auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016 in Akron, Ohio.The concert was presented by Te Lippman School an Tuesday Musical. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pianist Lara Downes performs during her concert entitled America Again at the Akron Summit County Public Library auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016 in Akron, Ohio.The concert was presented by Te Lippman School an Tuesday Musical. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pianist Lara Downes introduces two pieces by immigrant composers during her concert entitled America Again at the Akron Summit County Public Library auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016 in Akron, Ohio.The concert was presented by Te Lippman School an Tuesday Musical. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pianist Lara Downes performs American Caprice by Morton Gould during her concert entitled America Again at the Akron Summit County Public Library auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016 in Akron, Ohio.The concert was presented by Te Lippman School an Tuesday Musical. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)