San Diego Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) during the second half of an game Sunday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) celebrates his fumble recovery against Denver Broncos during the second half of a game Oct. 30, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) catches a pass as San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Jatavis Brown defends during second half of a game Oct. 2, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fumbles after a hit from the San Diego Chargers' Jatavis Brown in the fourth quarter at Qualcomm Stadium, Oct. 13 in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)