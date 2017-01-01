Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron RubberDucks Francisco Mejia connects on a single against the Harrisburg Senators, June 14, at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks' Yu Chang (left) is safe at second ahead of the tag by Trenton Thunder' s Gleyber Torres in the second inning of an Eastern League game, April 10 at Canal Park in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron RubberDucks starting pitcher Thomas Pannone follows through on a pitch against the Portland Sea Dogs on June 16 at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)