Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former French Economy Minister and candidate for the next presidential election Emmanuel Macron, center, gestures as he arrives for a statement in front of the chancellery after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Former French Economy Minister and candidate for the next presidential election Emmanuel Macron addresses the media during a statement in front of the chancellery after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)