Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Puerto Rico shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates after Netherlands' Jurickson Profar was tagged out at first in the first inning of a semifinal in the World Baseball Classic in Los Angeles, Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Puerto Rico shortstop Francisco Lindor fields a ground ball hit by United States' Andrew McCutchen, who was safe at first with a single during the fifth inning of the final of the World Baseball Classic in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Puerto Rico shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates after Netherlands' Jurickson Profar was tagged out at first in the first inning of a semifinal in the World Baseball Classic in Los Angeles, Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
United States' Andrew Miller throws during the sixth inning of a semifinal in the World Baseball Classic against Japan, in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)