Serbia's Novak Djokovic wipes his face as he plays Austria's Dominic Thiem during their quarterfinal match the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates wining his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in three sets 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-0, at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday in Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls as he plays Austria's Dominic Thiem during their quarterfinal match the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka raises his arms after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Wednesday in Paris. Wawrinka won 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain's Andy Murray plays a shot against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday in Paris. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Japan's Kei Nishikori in four sets 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday in Paris. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
Britain's Andy Murray plays a shot against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday in Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)