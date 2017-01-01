Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrates her win over Spain's Garbine Muguruza during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday in Paris. Mladenovic won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Venus Williams of the U.S. closes her eyes after missing a shot against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament Sunday at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Venus Williams of the U.S. serves against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament Sunday at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Venus Williams of the U.S. plays a shot against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament Sunday at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland forms a heart as she celebrates winning her fourth round match against Venus Williams of the U.S. in three sets 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament Sunday at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays gestures in his fourth round match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the French Open tennis tournament Sunday at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament Sunday at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves the ball to compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament Sunday at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut misses a ball as he plays compatriot Rafael Nadal during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament Sunday at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)