Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka clenches his fist after scoring a point against Britain's Andy Murray during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka plays a shot against Britain's Andy Murray during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Austria's Dominic Thiem during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday Paris. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Austria's Dominic Thiem during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)