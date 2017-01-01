Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki plays a shot against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday in Paris.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko clenches her fist after scoring a point against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday in Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday in Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko plays a shot against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday in Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)