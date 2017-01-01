Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
North's Sabria Meadows (left) and Garfield's Kayln Williams battle for a loose ball in the second quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North's Ciera Stubbs (21) shoots over Garfield's Khrystian McCalister (left), Anila Wallace and Zeddaya Stone in the first quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield's Anila Wallace shoots over North's Ciera Stubbs in the first quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North's Teona Balknight (center) shoots under pressure from Garfield's Anila Wallace (left), Khrystian McCalister and ShaKella Gary in the first quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North's Keshawnna Burts (right) reaches for the ball dribbled by Garfield's Anila Wallace in the second quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North's Sabria Meadows shoots against Garfield in the second quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North's Keishawnna Burts (left) drives to the basket under pressure from Garfield's Khrystian McCalister in the second quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North's Keishawnna Burts (right) and Garfield's Zeddaya Stone go for a rebound under the North basket in the first quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North's Teona Balknight (right) fouls Garfield's Khrystian McCalister as she pulls down a rebound in the second quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield's Anila Wallace (left) shoots under pressure from North's Teona Balknight in the first quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield's Shayna Smith (left) shoots under pressure from North's Sabria Meadows in the first quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield's Khrystian McCalister (right) blocks a shot by North's Sabria Meadows in the second quarter of a game on Monday at North High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)