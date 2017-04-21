Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Deputy District Attorney Brian Hutchins, second from left, speaks to bailiffs outside Fresno County Superior Court prior to a court appearance by shooting-spree suspect Kori Ali Muhammad, on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Fresno, Calif. (Craig Kohlruss /The Fresno Bee via AP)
Attorney Eric Christensen looks toward his client Kori Ali Muhammad, as he makes a loud outburst in the courtroom during his first court appearance in Fresno County Superior Court, on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Fresno, Calif. Muhammad is the suspect in Tuesday's shooting-spree and is also charged with killing in an unarmed security guard at a Motel 6. The judge ruled against the press making photographs of the defendant in prison attire. (Craig Kohlruss /The Fresno Bee via AP)
Christopher Gularte, Fresno Police chief of homicide, makes a brief statement to the press outside Fresno County Superior Court prior to a court appearance by shooting-spree suspect Kori Ali Muhammad, on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Fresno, Calif. (Craig Kohlruss /The Fresno Bee via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Fresno Police Department shows Kori Ali Muhammad a suspect in the Fresno, Calif., shooting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Muhammad was arrested on Tuesday shortly after the deadly morning rampage that left several dead according to police. (Fresno Police Department via AP)
Pastors and church leaders gather for a final prayer following a prayer walk for the victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide near downtown Fresno, Calif., Thursday, April 20, 2017. Members of the Pastor Clusters of the Fresno/Clovis area traced the route of the alleged killer, holding prayers at the location of each victim. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP)