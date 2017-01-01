Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Project DAWN's Jarrod Pyle discusses Narcan training at the Hope Over Heroin event on Friday at Grace Park in Akron. The community came together to remember loved ones, discuss addiction and recovery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A group releases balloons in memory of their loved ones lost to heroin at the Hope Over Heroin event on Friday at Grace Park in Akron. The community came together to remember loved ones, discuss addiction and recovery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A young boy sports an "Akron Say No To Dope" hat while carrying balloons through downtown at the Hope Over Heroin event on Friday in Akron. The community came together to remember loved ones, discuss addiction and recovery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patrons walk toward downtown Akron from Grace Park at the Hope Over Heroin event on Friday. The community came together to remember loved ones, discuss addiction and recovery. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Project DAWN's Jarrod Pyle (right) discusses Narcan training at the Hope Over Heroin event on Friday at Grace Park in Akron. The community came together to remember loved ones, discuss addiction and recovery. (Amanda Garrett/Akron Beacon Journal)
Until recently, most naloxone kits came in several pieces that had to be snapped together, including an atomizer. But the kits that Project DAWN is distributing now in Summit County each contain a simple white spray tip that sits atop a small container of the drug. To deliver the drug to someone overdosing, a person inserts the tip once into each nostril and squeezes. (Amanda Garrett/Akron Beacon Journal)