The Monongahela River flows abut 200 feet below the ridge top where Friendship Hill was built near Point Marion, PA. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A sculpture of surveyor Albert Gallatin greets visitors at the Friendship Hill National Historic Site in southwest Pennsylvania. The house and grounds get about 34,000 visitors a year, says the National Park Service. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Trees line the long entrance road that leads to Friendship Hill National Historic Site in southwest Pennsylvania. The site also includes 10 miles of hiking trails. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Albert Gallatin built the two-story brick house, Friendship Hill, in 1789 in Pennsylvania's Fayette County. It sits on a ridge top overlooking the Monongahela River. (Bob Downing/Special to the Beacon Journal)
