Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 1990 photo, Tetris, an addictive brain-teasing video game, is shown as played on the Nintendo Entertainment System in New York. From the simple pings of the ground-breaking Pong in 1972, video game music has come of age, with its own culture, sub-cultures and fans. This weekend audiences will pack the Philharmonie de Paris' concert hall to soak in the sounds of orchestras performing video game music and wallow in the nostalgia of hours spent with a Game Boy, Sonic the Hedgehog and the evergreen Mario. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
This May 22, 2009 photo, shows the puzzle video game Tetris at Barcade in the Brooklyn section of New York. From the simple pings of the ground-breaking Pong in 1972, video game music has come of age, with its own culture, sub-cultures and fans. This weekend audiences will pack the Philharmonie de Paris' concert hall to soak in the sounds of orchestras performing video game music and wallow in the nostalgia of hours spent with a Game Boy, Sonic the Hedgehog and the evergreen Mario. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)