Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky looks to pass during practice, Aug. 5, 2016 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Trubisky, a Mentor High School grad, has declared for the NFL Draft and instantly becomes a possibility to be Browns' No. 1 pick. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer passes during the first half of a game against Southern California, Nov. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) is tackled by Miami 's RJ McIntosh during the first half of a game Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)