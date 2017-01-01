Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cindy Brode, USAF Retired, with a Japanese flag signed by more than 100 American soldiers in WWll including her grandfather, Jack Young, on Thursday in Bath Township. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cindy Brode, USAF Retired, with a Japanese flag signed by more than 100 American soldiers in WWll including her grandfather, Jack Young, on Thursday in Bath Township. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cindy Brode, USAF Retired, with a Japanese flag signed by more than 100 American soldiers in WWll including her grandfather, Jack Young, on Thursday in Bath Township. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cindy Brode, USAF Retired, indicates the signature of her grandfather, Jack Young, on a Japanese flag signed by more than 100 American soldiers in WWll on Thursday in Bath Township. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cindy Brode, USAF Retired, unfurls a Japanese flag signed by more than 100 American soldiers in WWll including her grandfather, Jack Young, on Thursday in Bath Township. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cindy Brode, USAF Retired, folds a Japanese flag signed by more than 100 American soldiers in WWll including her grandfather, Jack Young, on Thursday in Bath Township. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
The signature of Jack Young on a a Japanese flag signed by more than 100 American soldiers in WWll photographed on Thursday in Bath Township. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)