Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Running back Arian Foster (23) of the Houston Texans eludes Terrell Suggs (55) and strong safety Bernard Pollard (31) of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of their game on Sunday in Houston, Texas. (George Bridges/MCT)
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) warms up before an game against the Houston Texans Sunday, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) warms up before an game against the Houston Texans Sunday, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)