Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) scrambles as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) gets around the block of Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) and prepares to make the tackle during the fourth quarter of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. The Bengals won 13-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) and defensive end Michael Johnson (93) in the first quarter of a game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pitch the ball to a running back during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati won 13-10.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) questions an official during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday. The Bengals won 13-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) yells at an official during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday. The Bengals won 13-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley (left) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) talk with field judge Mike Weir (50) during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday. The Bengals won 13-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau talks to his defense during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday. The Bengals won 13-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)