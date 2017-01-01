Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
With West Virginia cornerback Pat Miller (rear) in pursuit, Syracuse running back Prince-Tyson Gulley (23) heads for the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game at Yankee Stadium in New York in Dec. 2012. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Syracuse running back Prince-Tyson Gulley (23) celebrates with a teammate after Syracuse defeated West Virginia 38-14 in the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game at Yankee Stadium in New York in Dec. 2012. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Syracuse running back Prince-Tyson Gulley (23) and guard Zack Chibane (75) celebrate Gulley's third-quarter touchdown against West Virginia in the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game at Yankee Stadium in New York in Dec. 2012. Syracuse won 38-14. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Syracuse wide receiver Jarrod West (88) and tight end Beckett Wales (85) begin to celebrate as running back Prince-Tyson Gulley (23) runs for a second-quarter touchdown against West Virginia during the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game at Yankee Stadium in New York in Dec. 2012. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)