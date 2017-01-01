Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Carla Hale delivers a statement confirming her firing from Bishop Watterson High School during a press conference at Stonewall Columbus in April 2013 in Columbus, Ohio. Hale was recently fired from Bishop Watterson High School for being in a gay relationship. She plans to file a complaint this week with the city of Columbus, which prohibits firings based on sexual orientation, her attorney said Monday. (AP Photo/Columbus Dispatch, Adam Cairns )
Carla Hale a teacher who was recently fired from Bishop Watterson High School for being in a gay relationship, poses for a portrait in her mothers home in Powell, Ohio in April 2013. Hale's attorney said he will file a complaint Tuesday with a Columbus community relations board, arguing that the firing violates the city ordinance on employers discriminating based on sexual orientation. (AP photo/ Columbus Dispatch, Brooke LaValley)