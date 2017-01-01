Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
These scans show a 62-year-old man with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, at left in December 2015, and three months after treatment with Kite Pharma's experimental gene therapy at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The treatment, called CAR-T cell therapy, turns a patient's own blood cells into specialized cancer killers. It worked in a study, with more than one third of very sick lymphoma patients showing no sign of disease six months after a single treatment, its maker said Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The scans are from a presentation by Drs. Fred Locke and Sattva Neelapu, provided by the American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Kite. (ASBMT/Kite Pharma via AP)
In this May 2016 photo provided by Kite Pharma, cell therapy specialists at the company's manufacturing facility in El Segundo, Calif., prepare blood cells from a patient to be engineered in the lab to fight cancer. The experimental gene therapy, called CAR-T cell, turns a patient's own blood cells into specialized cancer killers and worked in the study, with more than one third of very sick lymphoma patients showing no sign of disease six months after a single treatment, its maker said Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Kite Pharma via AP)