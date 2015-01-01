Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Nov. 13, 1978 photo, Harrison Ford talks with Carrie Fisher during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich)
This Nov. 13, 1978 photo, shows (from left) Kenny Baker, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill during the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich)
In this Oct. 5, 1978 photo (from left) actors Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew take a break from filming a television special in Los Angeles to be telecast during the holidays. On Tuesday a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich)
Tourists walk past the hand and foot prints for some of the characters from the Star Wars movie in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies, died Tuesday. She was 60. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)