Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr., left, congratulates his son Georgetown head coach John Thompson III, right, after the Hoya's 61-39 win over Syracuse in an NCAA college basketball game in Washington. Georgetown has fired basketball coach John Thompson III on Thursday, March 23, 2017, after two consecutive losing seasons at the school his father led to a national championship. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015, file photo, Georgetown head coach John Thompson III gestures toward his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke at Madison Square Garden in New York. Georgetown has fired basketball coach John Thompson III on Thursday, March 23, 2017, after two consecutive losing seasons at the school his father led to a national championship. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2016, file photo, Georgetown head coach John Thompson III reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette in Washington. Georgetown has fired basketball coach John Thompson III on Thursday, March 23, 2017, after two consecutive losing seasons at the school his father led to a national championship. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon File)
FILE - In this March 4, 2017 file photo, Georgetown head coach John Thompson III gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, in Washington. Georgetown has fired Thompson after two consecutive losing seasons at the program his father led to a national championship. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)