Road sweepers stay beside debris between the huts of a Christmas market beside the memorial church in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday two days after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
People stay in front of candles close to a Christmas market beside the memorial church in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday two days after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
The photo which was sent to European police authorities and obtained by AP on Wednesday shows Tunisian national Anis Amri who is wanted by German police for an alleged involvement in the Berlin Christmas market attack. Several people died when a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market on Dec. 19. (Police via AP)
Police officers guard the Christmas Market in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, Wednesday two days after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin and killed several people. (Silas Stein/dpa via AP)
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano, right, lay flowers in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday two days after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (Maurizio Gambarini/dpa via AP)