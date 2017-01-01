Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Katrin Goering-Eckardt, faction leader of the Green Party, left, and gay rights activist Volker Beck of the Green party, center, symbolically cut a wedding cake at the German Bundestag in Berlin, Friday. German lawmakers voted Friday to legalize same-sex marriage after a short but emotional debate, bringing the country in line with many of its Western peers. Though Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure, she paved the way for its passage by freeing other members of her party to vote their "conscience." (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press statement after German parliament Bundestag voted to legalize same-sex marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Men with rainbow flags stand in front of the Brandenburg Gate at an event organized by the SPD to celebrate the legalization of same-sex marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday. The German Bundestag has voted to legalize same-sex marriage in the country. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)