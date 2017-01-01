Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Theresa Argie of Haunted Housewives shows visitors her book Haunted Willoughby Ohio prior to her presentation at Kent Paranormal Weekend held at Kent Stage on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Theresa Argie of Haunted Housewives tells visitors of her paranormal experiences at the Mansfield Reformatory during Kent Paranormal Weekend held at Kent Stage on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Investigator-Cryptozoologist for Ohio Bigfoot Hunters Ed Wiland of Rootstown holds up a cast of what he believes is a Bigfoot footprint during Kent Paranormal Weekend held at Kent Stage on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ray Goosby speaks about the history of his hometown of Shalersville during his presentation at Kent Paranormal Weekend held at Kent Stage on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ray Goosby of Shalersville gives a presentation on the Shalersville Historical Society during Kent Paranormal Weekend held at Kent Stage on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
