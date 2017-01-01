Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer hits an RBI triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer, right, is congratulated by Francisco Lindor after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning Tuesday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger throws against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning Tuesday in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits an RBI single in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes during the sixth inning Tuesday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Cody Allen (right) stands over the ball next to catcher Yan Gomes after San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence hit an infield single during the ninth inning Tuesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 2-1 in ten innings. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger flips the ball to first base for the out on San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence during the second inning Tuesday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants' Eduardo Nunez, front right, hugs manager Bruce Bochy after singling to score Kelby Tomlinson for the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants' Eduardo Nunez, right, celebrates with teammates after singling to score Kelby Tomlinson (37) for the winning run during the 10th inning against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)