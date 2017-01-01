Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Carrasco, right, scores against San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley during the third Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley (23) jumps for a two-run double hit by San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey during the eighth inning Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Erik Gonzalez (rear) tags out San Francisco Giants' Eduardo Nunez on a double play ground ball hit into by Denard Span during the seventh inning Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Carrasco, right, is congratulated by Jose Ramirez after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the third Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, hits a two-run single in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley during the third inning Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley hits an RBI-single against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer, left, and Michael Brantley celebrate after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants' Denard Span celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco reacts after San Francisco Giants' Kelby Tomlinson hit into a double play during the sixth inning Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits a two-run double against the Cleveland Indians during the eighth inning Wednesday in San Francisco. The Giants won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)