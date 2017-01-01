Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tessa Puma, 6, pets Petie the Pony in front of Akron Children's Hospital Tuesday in Akron. Tessa often works with therapy animals at the hospital such as Petie. Tessa lost her left leg from a rare infection earlier this year. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tessa Puma, 6 (center) works with physical therapy assistant Turranna Rice (right) (cq) and Doggie Brigade member Grace with her handler Chris Witschey (left) as they walk around the park in front of Akron Children's Hospital Tuesday in Akron. Tessa often works with therapy animals at the hospital such as Grace who is also an amputee. Tessa lost her left leg from a rare infection earlier this year. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tessa Puma, 6 (right) throws a treat to Doggie Brigade member Grace, as Tessa works to improve her upper body strength with physical therapy assistant Turranna Rice at Akron Children's Hospital Tuesday in Akron. Tessa often works with therapy animals at the hospital such as Grace who is also an amputee. Tessa lost her left leg from a rare infection earlier this year. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tessa Puma, 6, pets Rudy, a member of Akron Children's Hospital's Doggie Brigade at Akron Children's Hospital who is wearing a bow for Tessa who is known for her bows at the hospital Tuesday in Akron. Tessa often works with therapy animals at the hospital such as Rudy who wears a prosthetic front right leg to compensate for his shortened leg at birth. Tessa lost her left leg from a rare infection earlier this year and will soon be working with Rudy as she learns how to walk with a prosthetic leg. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rudy, a member of Akron Children's Hospital's Doggie Brigade waits patiently as his handler Julie Parton adjusts his prosthetic leg before greeting Tessa Puma, 6, at Akron Children's Hospital Tuesday in Akron. Tessa often works with therapy animals at the hospital such as Rudy was born with a shortened leg. Tessa lost her left leg from a rare infection earlier this year. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)