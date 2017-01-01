Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
State's exhibit 19, a photo of the site where a 13-year-old girl was chained in the basement of the Ciboros house, is displayed on a computer screen during the trial of Timothy Ciboro and son Esten Ciboro in Toledo. The trial of Timothy Ciboro and son Esten Ciboro, charged with rape, kidnapping, and endangering children, opens in the Lucas County Courthouse, Judge Linda Jennings, presiding. The two defendants are representing themselves. (Jetta Fraser/The Blade via AP)
Stand-by counsel John Thebes, right, advises defendants Timothy Ciboro (left) and his son, Esten Ciboro, seated, with the proper way to ask questions of a witness. The trial of Timothy Ciboro and son Esten Ciboro, charged with rape, kidnapping, and endangering children, opens in the Lucas County Courthouse, Judge Linda Jennings, presiding. The two defendants are representing themselves. (Jetta Fraser/The Blade via AP)