Firestone's Li'Onna Wahid (right) looses the ball on the head of Buchtel's Sharon Tuck-Hayden in the second quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Daichele Hatcher (center) shoots between Firestone's Nija Williams (left) and Kandyce Wharton in the fourth quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Tatiana McAdoo (left) and Buchtel's Armani Jackson contest a rebound in the first quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Terynn Williams (left) shoots over Firestone's Tatiana McAdoo in the fourth quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel fans cheer for their Grifs against Firestone in the first quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Savannah Blackwell (left) drives into Buchtel's Sharon Tuck-Hayden in the first quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Tatiana McAdoo (left) passes around Buchtel's Cassidy Thomas in the second quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Javaan Rogers (left) guards Firestone's Eriana Maclin shooting in the first quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Savannah Blackwell (right) puts up a diving shot past Buchtel's Cassidy Thomas in the first quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Terryinn Williams (left) and Firestone's Tatiana McAdoo chase a loose ball in the second quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Javaan Rogers (left) challenges Firestone's Kandyce Wharton for the ball in the second quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Armani Jackson (right) steals the ball from Firestone's Kandyce Wharton in the third quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Armani Jackson puts up a shot on a fast break ahead of Firestone's La'Quasia Johnson in the fourth quarter of the City Series championship game on Thursday at Firestone High School in Akron. Buchtel won 59-44. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
