Canton McKinley players celebrate after Kierstan Bell (center) sank a three point shot in the final seconds against Stow to win the Division I district championship game on Thursday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Emily Andrassy (left) and Canton McKinley's Destinee Lee tangle for the ball in the first quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Lexi Petit (left) slips a pick guarding Canton McKinley's Chamera Young in the first quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Kierstan Bell (right) sinks a three point shot in the final seconds to beat Stow in their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Emily Andrassy (left) chases a loose ball with Canton McKinley's Chamera Young in the first quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Chamera Young (right) passes away from Stow's Lexi Petit in the first quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Emily Andrassy reacts after Canton McKinley's Kierstan Bell sanks a three point shot in the final seconds to beat Stow Thursday in their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Emily Andrassy (left) drives under Canton McKinley's Destinee Lee in the first quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Lizzy Stefanov (left) shoots over Canton McKinley's Kierstan Bell in the first quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Chamera Young (left) fends off Stow's Lindsey Molnar in the second quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Lauren Turschak (left) scores on a fast break ahead of Canton McKinley's Triniti Lee in the first quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Destinee Lee (left) pushes away Stow's Theresa Parr in the first quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Emily Andrassy (right) shoots over Canton McKinley's Alandria Terrell in the first quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Alandria Terrell (right) shoots against Stow in the second quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Lauren Turschak (right) steals the ball from Canton McKinley's Triniti Lee in the first quarter Thursday of their Division I district championship game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. Canton McKinley won 37-36. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)