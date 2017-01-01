Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
McKinley's ALandria Terrell (left) and Jackson's Taylor Mikesell go for a rebound during the second quarter of their game Wednesday at the Canton Memorial Field House. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Kierstan Bell grabs the rebound over Jackson's Margaux Spencer during the second quarter of their game Wednesday at the Canton Memorial Field House. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Naudier Becton drives to the basket past Canton McKinley's Chamera Young during the second quarter of their game Wednesday at the Canton Memorial Field House. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Triniti Lee (left) attempts to go up for two points over Jackson's Margaux Spencer during the first quarter of their game Wednesday at the Canton Memorial Field House. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Liz Davide (left) and Canton McKinley's Chamera Young go for a rebound during the first quarter of their game Wednesday at the Canton Memorial Field House. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's ALandria Terrell (right) looks to pass over Jackson's Naudier Becton during the first quarter of their game Wednesday at the Canton Memorial Field House. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton McKinley's Kierstan Bell goes up for two against Jackson after a stolen ball breakaway during the second quarter of their game Wednesday at the Canton Memorial Field House. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)