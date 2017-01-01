Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chippewa HIgh School girls head basketball coach Dennis Schrock (left) hugs player Hannah Petit as she and her teammates celebrate Schrock's 500th victory with t-shirts after their win over Our Lady of the Elms in the 4th Annual Hoops for Habits Holiday Tournament Saturday at Our Lady of the Elms HIgh School in Akron. Chippewa won 86-11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chippewa HIgh School girls head basketball coach Dennis Schrock walks off the court with a bouquet of flowers and the game ball after his 500th victory by his team beating Our Lady of the Elms in the 4th Annual Hoops for Habits Holiday Tournament Saturday at Our Lady of the Elms HIgh School in Akron. Chippewa won 86-11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chippewa HIgh School girls head basketball coach Dennis Schrock sits with players Hannah Petit (left), Abby Richmond, Rachel Zacour and Taylor Kish as the clock winds down to his 500th victory as Chippewa beats Our Lady of the Elms in the 4th Annual Hoops for Habits Holiday Tournament Saturday at Our Lady of the Elms HIgh School in Akron. Chippewa won 86-11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chippewa HIgh School girls head basketball coach Dennis Schrock sits with players Meagan Storad (left), Izzy Farmwald and Carly Koncz as the clock winds down to his 500th victory as Chippewa beats Our Lady of the Elms in the 4th Annual Hoops for Habits Holiday Tournament Saturday at Our Lady of the Elms HIgh School in Akron. Chippewa won 86-11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chippewa HIgh School girls head basketball coach Dennis Schrock talks with his starters during their game against Our Lady of the Elms in the 4th Annual Hoops for Habits Holiday Tournament Saturday at Our Lady of the Elms HIgh School in Akron. Chippewa won 86-11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chippewa's Ashley Richardson (right) goes up for two over Our Lady of the Elms' Mallory Masturzo during the second period of their game in the 4th Annual Hoops for Habits Holiday Tournament Saturday at Our Lady of the Elms HIgh School in Akron. Chippewa won 86-11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Our Lady of the Elms' Taylor Schmidt (left) and Chippewa's Rachel Zacour go for the rebound during the second period of their game in the 4th Annual Hoops for Habits Holiday Tournament Saturday at Our Lady of the Elms HIgh School in Akron. Chippewa won 86-11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chippewa's Meagan Storad goes up for two past Our Lady of the Elms' Jada Moore during the first period of their game in the 4th Annual Hoops for Habits Holiday Tournament Saturday at Our Lady of the Elms HIgh School in Akron. Chippewa won 86-11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chippewa's Ashley Richardson (center) rebounds the ball between Our Lady of the Elms' Maura Farr (left) and Mallory Masturzo during the third period of their game in the 4th Annual Hoops for Habits Holiday Tournament Saturday at Our Lady of the Elms HIgh School in Akron. Chippewa won 86-11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)