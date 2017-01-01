Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Twinsburg guard Baleigh Reid (left) pulls a rebound away from Aurora's Erin McNamara during the fourth quarter in the Tigers 72-29 victory over the Lady Greenmen in their Division I district semi-final tournament game at Ellet High School on Thursday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson forward Hannah Boesinger (right) fights for a rebound with Walsh Jesuit forward Lilli Piper during the second quarter in their Division I District semi-final tournament basketball game at Ellet High School on Thursday. Hudson won the game 70-64. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)