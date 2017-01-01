Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wadsworth's Mckenzie O'Brien (24) goes to the basket as Magnificat's Lily Schwind defends in the first quarter of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Mckenzie O'Brien (24) goes to the basket as Magnificat's Lily Schwind defends in the first period of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Jodi Johnson (left) pulls down a rebound as teammates Sabrina Parsons (11) and Haley Hassinger go for the ball againt Magnificat in the second period of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. Wadsworth beat Magnificat 46-27. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Peyton Booth (12) puts up a shot against Magnificat's Lily Schwind in the first of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. Wadsworth beat Magnificat 46-27. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Peyton Booth (12) is fouled by Magnificat's Elise Keshock (rear) in the fourth period of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. Wadsworth beat Magnificat 46-27. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Mckenzie O'Brien (left) smiles as Peyton Booth (center) and Rachel Goddard celebrate their victory over Magnificat in the Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Haley Hassinger (left) looks to get round Magnificat's Elise Keshock in the fourth period of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. Wadsworth beat Magnificat 46-27. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Mckenzie O'Brien (24) drives past Magnificat's Bridget Pryatel in the second period of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. Wadsworth beat Magnificat 46-27. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Haley Hassinger (22) puts up a shot in front of Magnificat's Bridget Pryatel in the fourth period of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. Wadsworth beat Magnificat 46-27. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Rachel Goddard drives the lane against Magnificat in the fourth period of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Sabrina Parsons goes to the basket against Magnificat in the second period of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Rachel Goddard shoots over Magnificat's Lily Schwind in the first half of their Division I regional semi-final game at North Royalton High School on Tuesday March 5, 2012 in North Royalton, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)