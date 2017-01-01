Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kenmore forward Whiauanna Jeffries (12) fights for a rebound with Highland's Anna Rose Wiencek (22) and Ann Marie Kirchner during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. Highland won the game 83-70. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore guard Marshae Smith (left) fights for a loose ball with Highland forward Jessica Peterlin during the second quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. Highland won the game 83-70. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore forward Casey McCormick (left) battles for a loose ball with Highland guard Marlee Profitt during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. Highland won the game 83-70. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore forward Porshea Hearn (right) steals the ball from Highland guard Haley Roddy during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. Highland won the game 83-70. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Whiauanna Jeffries (right) and Porshea Hearn (center) fight for a rebound with Highland forward Mallory Adams (12) during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. Highland won the game 83-70. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore forward Casey McCormick (right) has the ball tipped away from her by Highland guard Madison Less during the second quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. Highland won the game 83-70. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore guard Whiauanna Jeffries (right) fouls Highland forward Anna Rose Wiencek as she tries to take a shot during the second quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. Highland won the game 83-70. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore guard Whiauanna Jeffries (left) jumps to grab a pass in front of Highland forward Anna Rose Wiencek during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. Highland won the game 83-70. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone guard Brea Forney (right) tries to block a pass by Brunswick guard Paige Salisbury during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone guard Brooke Morgan (33) has her shot blocked by Brunswick center Gabrielle Bulic (15) during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone forward Mishae Roper (right) has her shot blocked by Brunswick guard Monica Wasson during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone guard Imani Scott (right) tries to steal the ball from Brunswick guard Paige Salisbury during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone guard Brooke Morgan (left) tries to knock down a pass for Brunswick center Gabrielle Bulic during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone forward Yolanda Sims (right) fights for a rebound with Brunswick guard Claire Albino during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone guard Brea Forney (right) fights for a rebound with Brunswick guard Monica Wasson during the first quarter in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Medina High School on Thursday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)