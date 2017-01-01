Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
(from right) Walsh Jesuit's Sophia Simone and Riley Ries fight for a rebound with Kent Roosevelt forward Libby Bradford during second quarter action in the Lady Warriors 58-33 victory over the Lady Rough Riders in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit forward Lilli Piper (right) has the ball knocked out of her hands by Roosevelt forward Brianna Rock during second quarter action in the Lady Warriors 58-33 victory over the Lady Rough Riders in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
(from left) Kent Roosevelt's Brianna Rock (35) and Justina Fortson (11) team up to poke the ball away from Walsh Jesuit guard Jessa Gilberto (3) and into the face of team mate Kasey Nielson (22) during second quarter action in the Lady Warriors 58-33 victory over the Lady Rough Riders in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit guard Jessa Gilberto (left) has the ball knocked out of her hands by Kent Roosevelt forward Libby Bradford during second quarter action in the Lady Warriors 58-33 victory over the Lady Rough Riders in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit guard Jessa Gilberto (right) drives past Roosevelt forward Brianna Rock during econd quarter action in the Lady Warriors 58-33 victory over the Lady Rough Riders in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit forward Lilli Piper (right) protects the ball as she drives past Kent Roosevelt forward Libby Bradford during second quarter action in the Lady Warriors 58-33 victory over the Lady Rough Riders in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit forward Emma Andrews (right) steals the ball from Kent Roosevelt guard Kasey Nielsen during second quarter action in the Lady Warriors 58-33 victory over the Lady Rough Riders in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit guard Rachel Keough (left) blocks a shot by Kent Roosevelt forward Brianna Rock during first quarter action in the Lady Warriors 58-33 victory over the Lady Rough Riders in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit guard Rachel Keough (front) fights for a loose ball with Roosevelt forward Brianna Rock during first quarter action in the Lady Warriors 58-33 victory over the Lady Rough Riders in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit forward Regina Bandwen (top) fires a pass over Kent Roosevelt guard Justina Fortson during first quarter action in the Lady Warriors 58-33 victory over the Lady Rough Riders in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson center Kristen Mummey (left) blocks a shot by Warren Howland guard Trisha Ginnis during first quarter action in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Hudson won the game 67-35. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson guard Jackie Ulmer (right) ties up Warren Howland guard Victoria Rappach for a jump ball during second quarter action in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Hudson won the game 67-35. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson guard Margo Camp (left) gets a pass off despite having the ball tipped by Warren Howland guard Jordan Entler during second quarter action in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Hudson won the game 67-35. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson guard Kelly Gough (right) tips the ball away from Warren Howland guard Trisha Ginnis during first quarter action in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Hudson won the game 67-35. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson forward Hannah Boesinger (left) grabs a rebound away from Warren Howland guard Trisha Ginnis during first quarter action in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Hudson won the game 67-35. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson forward Hannah Boesinger (left) is fouled by Warren Howland forward Gabby Cvengros as she puts up a shot during second quarter action in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Hudson won the game 67-35. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson center Kristen Mummey (right) tries to grab a rebound away from Warren Howland forward Taylor Ginnis during second quarter action in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Hudson won the game 67-35. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson guard Jackie Ulmer (right) tries to steal the ball from Warren Howland guard Trisha Ginnis during first quarter action in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Hudson won the game 67-35. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson defenders Brynne Drohan (10) and Allison Zullo (12) trap and steal the ball from Warren Howland guard Jordan Entler during second quarter action in their Division I sectional high school basketball game at Ellet High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Hudson won the game 67-35. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)