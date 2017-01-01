Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hoban's Allie Griffith (right) clotheslines Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Angelica Owen as she brings the ball down court in the first quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Natalie Bender (left) drives on Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Sienna Drillien in the first quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Angelica Owen guards Hoban's Kirsten Stepanek in the first quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's LeAunna Mallard (right) gets a hand in the face of Hoban's Amanda Beebe as she shoots in the first quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's LeAunna Mallard fouls Hoban's Emma Horning going for a rebound in the first quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Natalie Silk shoots over Hoban's Emma Horning and is fouled in the second quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Allesandra Dickos (right) guards Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Megan Foley in the second quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Maddie Diestel (behind) reaches for the ball helde by Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's LeAunna Mallard in the first quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Emma Horning guards Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Natalie Silk in the first quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Ashley Tyna shoots over Hoban's Allie Griffith in the first quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Angelicda Owen shoots under pressure from Hoban's Natalie Bender in the first quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Ashley Tyna (left) looks to pass around Hoban's Natalie Bender (4) and Kirsten Stepanek in the second quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Kayla Kutchin (left) pressures Hoban's Kara Marshall as she shoots in the second quarter of a game at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy on Monday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)