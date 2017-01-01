Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Norton's Sarah Shearer (left), Abbey Murawski, and Jimi Howell celebrate the Panther's 55-50 win over Norwalk in a Division II regional semi-final game on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell (center) drives past Norwalk's Jada Thomas (left) and Bethany Cring during the second quarter of their Division II regional semi-final game on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior High School. The Panthers won the game 55-50. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Bryana Housley (right) dribbles past Norwalk's Jiselle Thomas during the fourth quarter of their Division II regional semi-final game on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior High School. The Panthers won the game 55-50. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Abbey Murawski (right) grabs a rebound over Norwalk's Adrianna Rodriguez in the second quarter of their Division II regional semi-final game on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior High School. The Panthers won the game 55-50. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Kelsey Hosey (left) blocks the shot of Norwalk's Marly Geretz in the third quarter of their Division II regional semi-final game on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior High School. The Panthers won the game 55-50. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton head coach Brian Miller directs the Pathers during the fourth quarter of their 55-50 win over Norwalk in their Division II regional semi-final game on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Abbey Murawski (left) grabs a rebound over Norwalk's Eboni Barbee in the second quarter of their Division II regional semi-final game on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior High School. The Panthers won the game 55-50. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell (left) and Abbey Murawski, celebrate the Panther's 55-50 win over Norwalk in a Division II regional semi-final game on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)