Norton teammates Jimi Howell (left) and Abbey Murawski celebrates their pending victory over Archbishop Hoban after a foul is called on Hoban during the final seconds of their Division II district final game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Bryana Housley (front) steals the ball from Archbishop Hoban's Lonasia Brewer during the first quarter of their Div II district title game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell (left) goes up for two points over Archbishop Hoban's Jackie Roberts during the fourth quarter of their Div II district title game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's CaraMia Bentley (left) attempt to go up for two points as a foul is called on Norton's Jimi Howell during the third quarter of their Div II district title game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Norton High School girls basketball team celebrates their victory over Archbishop Hoban with their fans behind them in the Division II district final game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Emma Tecca (right) attempts to go up for two points as a foul is called on Norton's Bryana Housley during the first quarter of their Div II district title game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Bryana Housley (right) gets the ball past Archbishop Hoban's Rachel Chessar during the third quarter of their Div II district title game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Abbey Murawski (top) and Archbishop Hoban's Emma Tecca battle for the rebound during the first quarter of their Div II district title game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Abbey Murawski (center) attempts to go up for two points between Archbishop Hoban's Rachel Chessar (left) sand Lonasia Brewer as a foul is called on Hoban during the third quarter of their Div II district title game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell goes up for two points over Archbishop Hoban's Lonasia Brewer during the fourth quarter of their Div II district title game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton teammates Jimi Howell (left) Kelsey Hosey, Bryana Housley, Sarah Shearer and Abbey Murawski celebrate their pending victory after a foul is called on Archbishop Hoban during the final seconds of their Div II district title game Thursday at Lake High School in Hartville. Norton won the district championship 61-56 and advances to the regional tournament. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)