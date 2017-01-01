Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tallmadge's Olivia Ayres drives the ball past Archbishop Hoban's Emma Tecca in the fourth quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Nicole Lester looks for an open teammate against Marlington's defense in the second quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marlington's Sarah Taranto reacts after making a shot against Norton in the second quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Bryana Housley passes the ball against Marlington's Sarah Taranto in the second quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Bryana Housley looks to throw the ball in against Marlington in the first quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Olivia Ayres drives the ball past Archbishop Hoban's Emma Tecca in the fourth quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hobans Lonasia Brewer fights for possession with Tallmadge's Sara Johnson in the fourth quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Olivia Ayres drives past Archbishop Hoban's Rachel Chessar in the fourth quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marlington's Alivia Lepley jumps to avoid low ball play against Norton in the second quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Logan Favor keeps the ball in bounds against Marlington in the first quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell shoots the ball against Marlington's DaeVene Dugan in the second quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell fights for a rebound as Marlington's Robin Campbell falls to the ground in the second quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Olivia Ayres drives the ball against Archbishop Hoban's Rachel Chessar in the first quarter of the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A woman watches the Archbishop Hoban vs. Tallmadge Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game from the concession window Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Lonasia Brewer drives the ball in for a shot against Tallmadge's Maia Aizpurua in the second quarter of the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Emma Tecca drives the ball down the court against Tallmadges Olivia Ayres in the second quarter of the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Emma Tecca puts the ball up against Tallmadge's Sara Johnson in the second quarter of the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Emma Tecca is announced on the court before the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game against Tallmadge Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Jamie McGhee puts up the ball against Archbishop Hoban's Lonasia Brewer in the first quarter at the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Coach Scott Callaghan yells from the sideline in the third quarter during the Division 2 district semifinal girls basketball game against Tallmadge Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd., with corporate offices in Akron, continued to plunge Tuesday afternoon, following a report released Monday evening by the Washington Post about allegations of widespread sexual harassment at the company.