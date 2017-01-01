Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Perry's Karlee Pireu (right) goes up for two points over Norton's Sarah Shearer (left) and Abbey Murawski during the first quarter of their game Monday at Norton High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Kimmie Borck drives to the basket for two points between Norton's Abbey Murawski (left) and Sarah Shearer during the first quarter of their game Monday at Norton High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Karlee Pireu (left) goes up for two points over Norton's Abbey Murawski during the first quarter of their game Monday at Norton High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Bryana Housley (left) and Kelsey Hosey battle for loose ball with Perry's Kimmie Borck during the first quarter of their game Monday at Norton High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Sarah Shearer (left) grabs the rebound over Perry's Tori St. Jean during the first quarter of their game Monday at Norton High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Hannah Leapline goes up for two points over Norton's Nicole Lester (top) and Logan Favor during the first quarter of their game Monday at Norton High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Karlee Pireu (right) goes up for two points over Norton's Sarah Shearer (left) and Abbey Murawski during the first quarter of their game Monday at Norton High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Tori St. Jean (left) bats ball out of bounds as Norton's Bryana Housley attempts to score during the second quarter of their game Monday at Norton High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Sarah Shearer goes up for two points over Perry's Alycia Cunningham during the second quarter of their game Monday at Norton High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)