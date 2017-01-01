Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Revere's Emily Brock jumps into arms of teammate Jess Vari in front of teammates Alex Langenfeld (left) and Anna D'Amico (right) after defeating Barberton 37-27 to be co-champions of the Suburban League at Revere High School Wednesday in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Viktoria Farian (right) grabs a rebound over Barberton's Sophie Shifferly during the first quarter Wednesday at Revere High School in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Alexa Langenfeld (right) attempts to go up for two points as a foul is called on Barberton's Sophie Shifferly during the second quarter Wednesday at Revere High School in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Taylor Stinnett goes up for two points under Revere pressure during the second quarter Wednesday at Revere High School in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Grace Hete goes up for two points over Barberton's Taylor Stinnett during the first quarter Wednesday at Revere High School in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Jackie Ferguson attempts to get ball past Revere's Emily Brock during the second quarter Wednesday at Revere High School in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Viktoria Farian goes up for two points over Barberton in the first quarter Wednesday at Revere High School in Bath Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)